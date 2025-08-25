Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $6.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,170 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $83.38 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $84.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average of $81.63.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.3408 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

