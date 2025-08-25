Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September $GSEP

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,740 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September were worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of GSEP stock opened at $37.6150 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.41 million, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.51. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $37.1790. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.57.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (GSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

