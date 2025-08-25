Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 7,736 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,912,000 after purchasing an additional 411,085 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 319,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 31,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,742,000.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $88.53 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $88.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.21. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4009 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

