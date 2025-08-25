Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $19,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Eaton by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Eaton by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Rothschild Redb raised Eaton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.10.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $347.3570 on Monday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $399.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $360.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.85%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,785.70. This trade represents a 96.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

