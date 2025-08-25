Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Roper Technologies worth $69,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $636.36.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $536.84 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $551.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

