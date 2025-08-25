iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF $SUB Position Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 974,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,048 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $102,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUB. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $106.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.93. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.02 and a 52-week high of $107.01.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

