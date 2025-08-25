iShares New York Muni Bond ETF $NYF Shares Sold by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 988,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,058,000 after acquiring an additional 168,606 shares during the period. High Probability Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 636,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,492,000 after purchasing an additional 208,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 555,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 72,383 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5,072.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 447,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 438,976 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 428,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares during the last quarter.

NYF stock opened at $52.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.30. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $54.40.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

