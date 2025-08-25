iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Stake Reduced by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $50.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $50.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

