iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Stake Reduced by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.8% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Full Sail Capital LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $58,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Ally Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 618,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,624,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 556,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,202,000 after buying an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $118.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.48. The stock has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

