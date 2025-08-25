Investors Purchase High Volume of Las Vegas Sands Call Options (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 24,920 call options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseof57% compared to the typical daily volume of 15,834 call options.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.7%

LVS traded up $0.9620 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.0120. 2,052,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,613,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $56.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 55.37% and a net margin of 12.16%.The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 48.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,429 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Continental Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 100,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 559.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 86,448 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 73,331 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

