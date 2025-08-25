Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PZA Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,544 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $20,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PZA. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of PZA stock opened at $22.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.