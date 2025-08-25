Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) CTO Sells $231,000.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 27,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,070. This trade represents a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $77.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.64. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $106.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 10.40%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.620-1.660 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Akamai Technologies

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 395 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 54.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 438 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.