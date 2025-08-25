Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July $UJUL Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UJUL. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

UJUL stock opened at $37.5601 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $31.0601 and a one year high of $37.1850. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.10 million, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

