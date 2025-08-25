Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$106.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on IMO shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial lowered Imperial Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Tudor Pickering lowered Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$110.00 to C$108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

IMO stock opened at C$120.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$113.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$102.98. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$82.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 25.78%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

