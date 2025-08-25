ICONIQ Capital LLC Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,675 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,840.1% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 45,337 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 254,895 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $44,848,000 after purchasing an additional 58,599 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,024 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors
In other news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,628.06. This represents a 28.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,240. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,002. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors Price Performance
NASDAQ NXPI opened at $234.83 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $257.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.61.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NXP Semiconductors
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Costco and Ross: 2 Ways to Play the Consumer Divide
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Is Paramount Skydance a Buy Post-Merger, Short Squeeze?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- V2X Stock: Defense Underdog Riding a $4.3B Air Force Contract
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.