ICONIQ Capital LLC Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,675 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,840.1% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 45,337 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 254,895 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $44,848,000 after purchasing an additional 58,599 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,024 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total value of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,628.06. This represents a 28.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,240. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,002. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 price objective (up previously from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

Get Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $234.83 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $257.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.61.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.