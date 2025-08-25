ICONIQ Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 563,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 61.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of RSG stock opened at $234.1310 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.60 and a 1-year high of $258.75.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Melius started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Republic Services from $229.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Melius Research raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.17.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

