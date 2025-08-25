I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Raised to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of I-Mab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $5.90.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that I-Mab will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On I-Mab

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in I-Mab by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,525 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in I-Mab by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 876,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,312 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in I-Mab by 763.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86,424 shares in the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics in the fields of immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation diseases primarily in the United States. It is developing Uliledlimab, a CD73 neutralizing antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; Givastomig, a bi-specific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and other cancers; and Ragistomig, a programmed cell death ligand-based tumor-dependent T cell engager, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of for solid tumors.

