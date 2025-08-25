Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Hoth Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

NASDAQ HOTH opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.6506 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. On average, analysts anticipate that Hoth Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Hoth Therapeutics worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

