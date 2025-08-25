Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. $FG

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 72.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,530 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $9,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 9.5% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 19.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Up 3.0%

FG stock opened at $35.3150 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.13. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. F&G Annuities & Life’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FG. Barclays boosted their price target on F&G Annuities & Life from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised F&G Annuities & Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

F&G Annuities & Life Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc engages in the provision of fixed annuity and life insurance products. It specializes in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning and wealth transfer. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, IA.

