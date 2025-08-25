Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $9.04 Million Stock Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. $BHLB

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 16,520 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,257,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $137,170,000 after buying an additional 105,497 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,686,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $76,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 166.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $48,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,107 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,355,863 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,374,000 after purchasing an additional 64,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 999,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,426,000 after purchasing an additional 47,234 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $26.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.34 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

