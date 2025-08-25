Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. $THG

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,890 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $10,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 803.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $175.4140 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.45. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.49 and a 12-month high of $178.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on THG shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JMP Securities set a $205.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.13.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

