Hope Bancorp, Inc. $HOPE Shares Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,434 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC owned about 0.06% of Hope Bancorp worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 72,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HOPE opened at $11.03 on Monday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 4.27%.The business had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOPE

About Hope Bancorp

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.