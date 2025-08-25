Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 639.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 2,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of HON opened at $222.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.