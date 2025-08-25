Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC Position Lowered by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,527,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,144,128 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Healthpeak Properties worth $109,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 198.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $17.7250 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $694.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 705.0%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 144,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,888.30. This trade represents a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $25,076.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 211,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,377.98. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,560 shares of company stock valued at $249,898 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.70.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

