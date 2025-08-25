Head-To-Head Comparison: CTT Correios de Portugal (CTTPY) & The Competition

Volatility & Risk

CTT Correios de Portugal has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTT Correios de Portugal’s peers have a beta of 5.23, meaning that their average stock price is 423% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.3% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CTT Correios de Portugal pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. CTT Correios de Portugal pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 42.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTT Correios de Portugal 4.06% 16.36% 0.86% CTT Correios de Portugal Competitors -8.02% -0.20% -2.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CTT Correios de Portugal and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CTT Correios de Portugal and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CTT Correios de Portugal $1.20 billion $49.28 million 21.37 CTT Correios de Portugal Competitors $2.88 billion $312.83 million -96.71

CTT Correios de Portugal’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CTT Correios de Portugal. CTT Correios de Portugal is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CTT Correios de Portugal peers beat CTT Correios de Portugal on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About CTT Correios de Portugal

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services. It also engages in the business of payments related to collection of invoices and fines. In addition, the company enables the payment of various services and utilities through a network of approximately 5,000 agents covering business outlets as stationery stores, tobacco shops, kiosks, and supermarkets. It operates a retail network of 566 post offices; 1,808 postal agencies; 223 postal delivery offices; 4,576 postal delivery routes; and a fleet of 3,925 vehicles. The company was formerly known as Correio Publico. CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. was founded in 1520 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

