Head to Head Analysis: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) vs. Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.9% of Altice USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.6% of Altice USA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Altice USA has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altice USA -3.07% N/A -0.85% Viavi Solutions 3.21% 8.02% 3.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altice USA and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Altice USA and Viavi Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altice USA $8.95 billion 0.12 -$102.92 million ($0.58) -4.11 Viavi Solutions $1.08 billion 2.29 $34.80 million $0.16 69.38

Viavi Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altice USA. Altice USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viavi Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Altice USA and Viavi Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altice USA 1 1 3 0 2.40 Viavi Solutions 1 2 6 0 2.56

Altice USA presently has a consensus target price of $3.05, indicating a potential upside of 27.88%. Viavi Solutions has a consensus target price of $13.3111, indicating a potential upside of 19.92%. Given Altice USA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Altice USA is more favorable than Viavi Solutions.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats Altice USA on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications. In addition, it provides voice over Internet protocol telephone services; and mobile services, such as data, talk, and text. Further, the company offers Ethernet, data transport, IP-based virtual private networks, Internet access, and telephony services; hosted telephony services, managed Wi-Fi, managed desktop and server backup, and collaboration services comprising audio and web conferencing; fiber-to-the-tower services to wireless carriers; data services consisting of wide area networking and dedicated data access, as well as wireless mesh networks; and enterprise class telephone services that include traditional multi-line phone service. Additionally, it provides hosted private branch exchange, network security, and international calling and toll-free numbers services. Furthermore, the company offers audience-based and multiscreen advertising solutions; data analytics; and news programming services, as well as operates news channels under the News 12 Networks, Cheddar, and i24NEWS names. It also provides broadband communications and video services under the Optimum and Suddenlink brands. Altice USA, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance. The Network Enablement segment offers an integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. The Service Enablement segment covers solutions and services primarily for communication service providers, and enterprises that deliver and/or operate broadband and IP networks (fixed and mobile) supporting voice, video, and data services as well as a wide range of applications. The Optical Security and Performance segment leverages its core optical coating technologies and volume manufacturing capability to design, manufacture, and sell products targeting anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, healthcare, and other markets. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

