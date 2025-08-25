Head-To-Head Analysis: Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) & MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) and Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MINISO Group and Burberry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINISO Group 12.63% 22.99% 11.66% Burberry Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of MINISO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Burberry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.5% of MINISO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

MINISO Group has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burberry Group has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for MINISO Group and Burberry Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MINISO Group 0 2 4 2 3.00 Burberry Group 1 1 1 5 3.25

MINISO Group presently has a consensus price target of $24.86, indicating a potential downside of 6.76%. Given MINISO Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MINISO Group is more favorable than Burberry Group.

Dividends

MINISO Group pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Burberry Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. MINISO Group pays out 58.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MINISO Group and Burberry Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MINISO Group $2.33 billion 3.56 $364.10 million $1.07 24.92 Burberry Group $3.14 billion 1.90 -$95.68 million N/A N/A

MINISO Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Burberry Group.

Summary

MINISO Group beats Burberry Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It sells its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as through Burberry.com website. It operates in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

