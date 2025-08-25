HDFC Bank Limited $HDB Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 84,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $73.9720 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $57.78 and a twelve month high of $79.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.53. The company has a market capitalization of $188.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.49%.The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

