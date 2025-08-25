Haverford Trust Co Has $212,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Haverford Trust Co lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.0%

OTIS stock opened at $88.4070 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.31. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 10.68%.Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

