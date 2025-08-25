Haverford Trust Co Buys New Holdings in UGI Corporation $UGI

Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 945.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,176,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Stock Performance

UGI stock opened at $35.3060 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. UGI Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $37.42.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. UGI had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.70%.The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. UGI’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered UGI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UGI from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised UGI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

