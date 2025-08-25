Gryphon Capital Income Trust (GCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Sunday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 63.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th.
Gryphon Capital Income Trust Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $855.68 million and a PE ratio of 12.03.
About Gryphon Capital Income Trust
