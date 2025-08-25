Groupe la Francaise Trims Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Groupe la Francaise trimmed its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $99.3870 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.49 and a 200-day moving average of $96.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $302.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 111.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRT. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

