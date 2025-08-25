Groupe la Francaise Purchases Shares of 9,137 Northwest Natural Gas Company $NWN

Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Gas Stock Performance

Northwest Natural Gas stock opened at $42.0150 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $44.38.

Northwest Natural Gas Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural Gas ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.70 million. Northwest Natural Gas had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 8.34%. Northwest Natural Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Natural Gas

In related news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $306,216.82. Following the sale, the director owned 79,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,958.31. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,574 shares of company stock valued at $918,517. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWN. Zacks Research upgraded Northwest Natural Gas to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Northwest Natural Gas Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

