Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.71, but opened at $49.45. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF shares last traded at $49.68, with a volume of 428,479 shares changing hands.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Stock Down 3.6%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.47.

Institutional Trading of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTC. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 1,402.6% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 4,678.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 219.1% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

