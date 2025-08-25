Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Gentherm stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.65. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $375.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.09 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Gentherm has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentherm will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 24,857 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Gentherm by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 11,463.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 55,827 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 25,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

