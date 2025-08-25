Gas Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Gas has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00003308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $217.38 million and $99.53 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112,456.77 or 1.00722911 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111,315.38 or 1.00071707 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.66 or 0.00374575 BTC.
About Gas
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 64,992,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
