Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1617) per share and revenue of $182.8470 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE GOTU opened at $3.6950 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. Gaotu Techedu has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.59.

Gaotu Techedu declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOTU. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 602.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,996,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 1,711,774 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,568,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 958,782 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 3,628.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 788,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 767,394 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter worth $910,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter valued at $682,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

