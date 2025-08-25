Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1617) per share and revenue of $182.8470 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.
Gaotu Techedu Trading Down 0.1%
NYSE GOTU opened at $3.6950 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. Gaotu Techedu has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.59.
Gaotu Techedu declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.
