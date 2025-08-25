Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.6111.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ULCC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Frontier Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Frontier Group from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $4.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $10.26.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.92 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Frontier Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.420–0.260 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 12,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $46,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,337.68. This trade represents a 50.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after purchasing an additional 35,355 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 28,984 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 17,558 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

