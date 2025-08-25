Edison International $EIX Shares Sold by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise cut its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Edison International were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its holdings in Edison International by 159.6% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EIX. Barclays raised their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.21.

Edison International Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE:EIX opened at $55.5330 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Edison International has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.