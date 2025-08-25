DraftKings Inc. $DKNG Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of DKNG opened at $47.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 158,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $6,174,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 504,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,670,859. This trade represents a 23.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $210,043.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,461 shares in the company, valued at $63,129.81. This trade represents a 76.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 690,631 shares of company stock valued at $28,830,492. Corporate insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. Benchmark increased their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $47.00 price target on DraftKings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

