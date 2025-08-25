Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $112.41 on Monday. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.13. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.80.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

