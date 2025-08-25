Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.2056.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Bernstein Bank upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, July 11th.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 6.6%

NYSE DAL opened at $61.6320 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.56. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%.The firm had revenue of $15,507,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,007,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 97,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,379.80. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $1,969,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,823 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,278.44. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,473 shares of company stock worth $7,663,496. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2,280.8% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.