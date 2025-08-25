DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 183,791 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the previous session’s volume of 51,512 shares.The stock last traded at $156.92 and had previously closed at $159.54.

DBS Group Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.39.

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4671 per share. This represents a yield of 498.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $0.45.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company’s Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

