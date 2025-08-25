Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.42, but opened at $37.56. Daiwa House Industry shares last traded at $36.03, with a volume of 1,150 shares.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Down 1.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.52.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion.

About Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

