CW Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

CW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in General Mills by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in General Mills by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.7%

GIS opened at $50.1360 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.67. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of -0.01.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

