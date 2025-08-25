CW Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

CW Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-On by 78.3% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-On by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-On in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-On by 26.4% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snap-On by 27.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $7,393,716.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,587,472.72. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total transaction of $40,651.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 111,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,332,786.41. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,792 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE:SNA opened at $332.7510 on Monday. Snap-On Incorporated has a one year low of $268.90 and a one year high of $373.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. Snap-On’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Snap-On’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Snap-On Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.