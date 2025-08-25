Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 2,763 shares.The stock last traded at $11.21 and had previously closed at $10.99.

Crawford & Company Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51.

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Crawford & Company will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Crawford & Company Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Crawford & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other news, SVP Tami E. Stevenson sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $50,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 26,282 shares in the company, valued at $268,339.22. This represents a 15.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 51.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crawford & Co engages in the provision of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates. It operates through the following segments: Crawford Loss Adjusting, Crawford TPA Solutions, and Crawford Platform Solutions. The Crawford Loss Adjusting segment consists of adjusting services provided to insurance companies and self-insured entities related to property and casualty losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real property and certain types of personal property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.