Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 177,500 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177,500 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $40,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Elequin Capital LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $93.23 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.