Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $125.99 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,208 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.7% of Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $125,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connective Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 7,583 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 811 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 768 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,050.00.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $958.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $969.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $984.60. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $867.16 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23. The company has a market cap of $425.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.93 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 2.92%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Callans sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,002.77, for a total value of $3,008,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,705,164.11. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,014.15, for a total value of $2,028,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,171.50. This represents a 19.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,147 shares of company stock valued at $10,067,740 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

