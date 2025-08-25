Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) CRO Sells $258,552.00 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Free Report) CRO Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $258,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 397,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,758,838.45. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ban Ryan Norris Mac also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 20th, Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 1,225 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $28,775.25.

CFLT stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $282.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Confluent’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Confluent has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 252.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 2,458.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

