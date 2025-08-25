Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) CRO Sells $258,552.00 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CRO Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $258,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 397,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,758,838.45. This trade represents a 3.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 20th, Ban Ryan Norris Mac sold 1,225 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $28,775.25.

CFLT stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $282.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Confluent's revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Confluent has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 252.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 2,458.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

